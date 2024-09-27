Top News Today: Donald Trump to meet Zelenskyy, India-Bangladesh 2nd Test match, Flipkart Big Billion Days, more

Former US President Donald Trump said he'll meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Trump Tower on Friday morning. Meanwhile, rainfall is expected on the first three days of the match in Kanpur.

Updated27 Sep 2024, 06:40 AM IST
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press at Trump Tower in New York City, U.S., September 26, 2024.
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press at Trump Tower in New York City, U.S., September 26, 2024. (REUTERS)

In today's top news, we have: Donald Trump claimed that he will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday; The India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match in Kanpur will start on September 27; MCD Commissioner ordered to conduct the Standing Committee member election on September 27 at 1 pm.

Trump to meet Zelenskyy

Former US President Donald Trump said he'll meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Trump Tower on Friday morning, after there was some doubt about whether the two would see each other while Zelenskyy was visiting the US, CBS news reported.

Also Read | PM Modi’s third meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in 3 months

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test

India will face Bangladesh in the second and final Test match in Kanpur, starting from Friday. The India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match in Kanpur will start on September 27 as India are 1-0 ahead in the cricket series. The hosts lead 1-0 in the two-match series and were totally dominant in the opener. However, rainfall is expected on the first three days of the match as Kanpur is witnessing an extended Monsoon.

Also Read | ‘Unsafe’ stand at Kanpur’s Green Park Stadium can’t hold 50 fans

Delhi Standing Committee election

MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar issued an order on Thursday to conduct the Standing Committee member election on September 27 at 1 pm. The order stated that the election for the lone vacancy in the Standing Committee by the Corporation was scheduled for September 26 at 2:00 pm; whereas, the said election was not conducted and the meeting was adjourned to October 5 by the Mayor Shelly Oberoi on the specious ground that the Councillors be allowed to carry mobile phones inside the voting hall/polling booth.

Also Read | MCD ward polls results: BJP wins elections bagging 7 zones, AAP claims 5

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale starts September 27

The Amazon Sale 2024 is now live for everyone, offering incredible discounts on a wide range of products. Shop top deals on gadgets, including laptops, TVs, smartwatches, and headphones, as well as essential home appliances like refrigerators and washing machines.

Read the full story here

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024 announced for September 27

Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2024 starts September 27, with early access for Plus members on September 26. The sale will feature discounts on smartphones, electronics, and home appliances, with special offers from HDFC Bank, including cashback and EMI options.

Read full story here

First Published:27 Sep 2024, 06:40 AM IST
Top News Today: Donald Trump to meet Zelenskyy, India-Bangladesh 2nd Test match, Flipkart Big Billion Days, more

