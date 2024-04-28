Top News Today: Elon Musk's surprise China visit, AdaniConneX securing loans, PM Modi in Karnataka and more
Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk made a surprise visit to China on Sunday. In another news, AdaniConneX said it has secured financing from lenders of up to $1.44 billion to build data centres.
AdaniConneX, a joint venture between Adani Enterprises and private data centre operator EdgeConneX, said on Sunday it has secured financing from lenders of up to $1.44 billion to build data centres. Meanwhile, Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk made a surprise visit to China on Sunday to meet Premier Li Qiang. Musk's China visit came a week after he postponed a visit to India to handle pressing issues at the automaker.