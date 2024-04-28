AdaniConneX, a joint venture between Adani Enterprises and private data centre operator EdgeConneX, said on Sunday it has secured financing from lenders of up to $1.44 billion to build data centres. Meanwhile, Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk made a surprise visit to China on Sunday to meet Premier Li Qiang. Musk's China visit came a week after he postponed a visit to India to handle pressing issues at the automaker.

Here are the Top 5 news of the Day:

1. Tesla CEO Elon Musk's unannounced China visit

Musk is reportedly seeking to meet senior Chinese officials in Beijing to discuss the rollout of Full-Self Driving (FSD) software in China and to obtain approval to transfer data collected in the country abroad to train algorithms for its autonomous driving technologies. His China trip came just over a week after he scrapped a planned visit to India to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing "very heavy Tesla obligations." Read more here…

2. AdaniConneX secures loans

AdaniConneX said on Sunday it has secured financing from lenders of up to $1.44 billion to build data centres. AdaniConneX, a joint venture between Adani Enterprises and EdgeConneX, plans to build nine data centres with a total capacity of 1 gigawatt by 2030 to provide infrastructure for the booming digital services demand. Read more here…

3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi holds roadshow in Karnataka

On his election campaign trail, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed poll rallies in Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Ballari in Karnataka on Sunday. The BJP had lost the 2023 assembly elections in Karnataka to the Congress. During a poll rally, the Prime Minister said that the Congress government is destroying seeds of development sown by the BJP in Karnataka. Read more here…

4. Arvinder Singh Lovely quits as Delhi Congress chief

Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned from the post of the Delhi Congress chief on Sunday, in a major setback to the grand-old party just ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections. He cited the AAP-Congress alliance as one of the reasons behind his resignation. Rumours were doing the rounds that he might join the BJP. However, he dismissed the claims saying that he is not joining any other political party. Read more here…

5. GT vs RCB IPL 2024

The Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru is being held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Sunday. The veteran players and the internet have some very critical opinions about India's star batter, Virat Kohli. There is intense debate around his position in the T20 World Cup 2024 squad, but the RCB opener seems steadfast with all the doubts raised about his capabilities. Sai Sudharsan's explosive 84-run knock and Shahrukh Khan's maiden IPL half-century boosted Gujarat Titans' score to 200/3 after 20 overs. Read more here…

