Top news today: Fourth phase of polling begins, Q4 Results, Indegene IPO, Modi's Bihar rally, IPL & more — May 13 update
Key events to watch on May 13 include PM Narendra Modi's rallies in Bihar and Varanasi, this week's Q4 results, the Indegene IPO, the IPL match between Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, and Supreme Court hearing of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's case.
Top news today on May 13: There are a host of developments, updates and events expected in India and internationally in the political, financial and general spheres on May 13. We take a look: