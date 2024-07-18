Top News Today: Infosys and Tata Technologies declare Q1 results; NEET-UG result date; WazirX security breach; Banglades

Indian IT giant Infosys raised its annual revenue guidance Thursday after reporting a 7.1 percent on-year rise in net profit for the June quarter. In another big news, the the Supreme Court granted the National Testing Agency (NTA) to declare NEET-UG 2024 exam results of all the candidate by June 20.

Here's a recap of the day, June 18: 1. Infosys Q1 results Infosys reported a consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹6,368 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2024, reflecting a 7.1 percent increase compared to ₹5,945 crore in the same period last year. Infosys is India's second largest software services exporter and earns more than 80 percent of its revenue from Western markets.

The company earned $761.3 million (63.68 billion rupees) in net profit for the quarter, beating expert estimates, while on-year revenue was up 3.6 percent to $4.7 billion.

2. SC order on NEET-UG 'paper leak' case The Supreme Court issued an order on Thursday, directing the National Testing Agency (NTA) to publish the results of NEET-UG 24 exam on their website – “city-wise and centre-wise details while masking the identity of the candidates”.

The NEET-UG 2024 exam results need to be published by 12 pm on Saturday, July 20, the court told the NTA. The Supreme Court will resume hearing on July 22. During the hearing, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said there were two scenarios for the paper leak and that “the whole hypothesis that the entire paper was solved in 45 minutes and given to students is too far-fetched.”

3. Tata Technologies Q1 Results Apart from Infosys, Tata Technologies also announced its financial results for the first quarter (Q1) on Thursday. The company said its net profit fell 15 percent to ₹162 crore in the first quarter on declining revenue from its services segment and higher expenses. In the same quarter last fiscal year, its profit was at ₹192 crore.

4. Crypto platform WazirX faces security breach Indian crypto exchange WazirX experienced over $230 million in withdrawals during early European hours on Thursday due to a security breach that impacted one of its wallets, resulting in the loss of user funds.

“We're aware that one of our multisig wallets has experienced a security breach. Our team is actively investigating the incident. To ensure the safety of your assets, INR and crypto withdrawals will be temporarily paused. Thank you for your patience and understanding. We'll keep you posted with further updates,” the crypto platform said in a post on X.

5. Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express accident At least four people were killed and 20 others injured on Thursday after multiple coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed near Gonda in Uttar Pradesh. The Trinamool Congress blamed Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the derailment of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express.

While the party's Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Sushmita Dev said the railways, which serves as the primary mode of travel for millions, is no longer safe, TMC Krishnanagar MP Mahua Moitra commented that the railways appeared to have entered an "emergency room" phase after 10 years of the Narendra Modi government.

6. Bangladesh protest Bangladesh is witnessing a significant protest over a system of allocating government jobs, with media reports saying 10 people died across the country. Police clashed Thursday with student protesters attempting to impose a “complete shutdown” of Bangladesh’s capital.