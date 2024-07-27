Top news today: PM to chair NITI Aayog Governing Council meet; India vs Sri Lanka T20 series 2024, and more

Today marks an important day as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting on Saturday. Take a look at the top news today:

PM Modi to chair NITI Aayog meeting An official statement said on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair NITI Aayog's 9th Governing Council meeting on July 27. The meeting will focus on making India a developed nation by 2047.

The council, NITI Aayog's apex body, includes all state chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories, and several Union ministers. Modi is its chairman.

According to the statement, the meeting aims to foster participative governance and collaboration between the Centre and state governments, enhancing the quality of life for both rural and urban populations by strengthening the delivery mechanisms of government interventions.

“The Governing Council Meeting on July 27, 2024 will discuss the Approach Paper for the Vision Document on Viksit Bharat @2047...The meeting will also see detailed deliberations on the role of states in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat @2047,” the statement said.

DMK to hold protest against Centre for neglecting Tamil Nadu The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has declared that it will stage protests throughout Tamil Nadu on July 27, criticizing the Union Government for allegedly neglecting the state in the Union Budget 2024.

As reported by ANI, DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran claimed that the budget discriminates against Tamil Nadu and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of prioritizing the interests of his political allies over the needs of the people.

"I think the time has come for the Prime Minister to take some good advice from and follow our Chief Minister, MK Stalin. When MK Stalin became the CM of Tamil Nadu, he said, 'I will work not only for the people who voted for me but also for the people who did not vote for me; it is my duty.' Today, the PM is not working for the people who voted for his party but only for the parties that are supporting him," Maran said in the Lok Sabha.

India vs Sri Lanka 2024: Three-match T20I, ODI series kicks in Team India have already departed for Sri Lanka for a 3-match T20 and ODI series starting on July 27. While the Men in Blue will have a new captain in Suryakumar Yadav in the T20 format, veteran skipper Rohit Sharma will be back to lead the side in the ODI leg of the tournament.

The upcoming Sri Lanka series has gained a lot of momentum as it will be the first time we will see Gautam Gambhir in the coach's chair. The former India cricketer was appointed by the BCCI earlier this month after leading KKR to their third IPL title this year. Read here.

IMD issues 'yellow alert' for Mumbai amid heavy rainfall Amid heavy rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Maharashtra, including Mumbai and the neighbouring Thane district. The alert forecasts heavy showers in isolated areas for Saturday.

“Local forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 24 hours. Moderate to heavy rainfall in city and suburbs. Occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph very likely. Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 30°C and 25°C,” the Meteorological Center wrote on X.