Top news today: Monday marks a series of significant events, including the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, which sees key battles across eight states and union territories; the French Open 2024 begins with Indian players in action. Take a look: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lok Sabha elections 2024: 49 seats go to polls in Phase 5 voting The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls features compelling battles across eight states and union territories, with 49 constituencies up for grabs. This phase includes key contests that involve prominent political dynasties and senior leaders vying to maintain their influence.

Among the notable constituencies, Amethi and Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh stand out as traditional bastions of the Congress party. Rahul Gandhi, a significant figure in the Congress, is contesting from Raebareli, a seat that has been represented by his mother, Sonia Gandhi, since 2004. Additionally, Rahul Gandhi is also contesting from Wayanad in Kerala, adding an intriguing dimension to see if he can secure victories in both constituencies.

French Open 2024: Bopanna, Nagal top Indian players to be in action The eagerly awaited French Open 2024 tennis tournament is set to begin at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris on Monday, with the main draw matches kicking off on May 26. Sumit Nagal has earned a spot in the men's singles main draw due to his career-high world ranking of 80. He becomes the first Indian male player to qualify for the French Open main draw since Prajnesh Gunneswaran did so in 2019.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi to address poll rallies in Odisha Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Odisha on Sunday for a two-day visit to campaign for BJP candidates in the concurrent Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a state BJP leader, Modi will hold a roadshow in Puri. Following the roadshow, he will travel to Angul to address a public meeting at Stadium Field Ground, campaigning for BJP candidates contesting the Dhenkanal Lok Sabha seat and its assembly segments.

SC to hear on Monday plea against new criminal laws passed by Parliament The Supreme Court is set to hear a petition on Monday challenging enacting three new laws aimed at overhauling India's penal codes, which are alleged to contain numerous “defects and discrepancies." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A vacation bench comprising Justices Bela M. Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal is expected to hear the case.

On December 21 of last year, the Lok Sabha passed three significant pieces of legislation: the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These bills received Presidential assent from Droupadi Murmu on December 25.

The new laws, namely the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Act, are set to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

UK's infected blood scandal: Inquiry report will be revealed today The final report of the UK's infected blood inquiry is set to be published on Monday, nearly six years after the investigation began. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by AP, this inquiry has been examining how tens of thousands of people contracted HIV or hepatitis through transfusions of contaminated blood and blood products during the 1970s and 1980s.

The scandal is considered the most deadly to have affected Britain's state-run National Health Service (NHS) since its inception in 1948, with around 3,000 people believed to have died from infections with HIV and hepatitis, which causes liver inflammation.

The report is expected to criticize pharmaceutical firms, medical practitioners, civil servants, and politicians. However, many of those involved have since passed away due to the significant time that has elapsed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IPL 2024: RR vs KKR match abandoned due to rain The match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders was abandoned due to rain at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. After a delay of around 3 hours and 30 minutes, KKR captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to bowl first, resulting in the match being reduced to 7 overs per side.

However, the rain returned shortly afterwards, leading to the match being called off without any play. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!