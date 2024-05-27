Top news today: Market ends flat, RIL eyes Africa for new telecom venture, monsoon arrival and more
From Sensex ending flat and Mukesh Ambani's new telecom venture in Ghana to FPIs dumping financials, IT, and FMCG shares in May, here are some top news of the day.
Nifty 50, Sensex end flat after hitting fresh record highs
Indian stock market benchmarks, the Nifty 50 and the Sensex, closed flat after hitting their fresh record highs in intraday trade on Monday, May 27, on profit booking at higher levels amid mixed global cues.