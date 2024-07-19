Top News Today: Markets close in red, Microsoft outage affects services, Reliance Retail Q1 profit rises, and more

Nifty 50, Sensex crack; investors lose ₹ 8 lakh crore; 4 key factors that hit the Indian stock market An all-round selloff swept through the Indian stock market on Friday, July 19, leading to losses of approximately 1 per cent for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex. The midcap and smallcap segments experienced even steeper declines as investors booked profits across sectors ahead of the Union Budget next week. Weak global cues also contributed to the downturn in the domestic market.

Snapping their winning streak of the last four consecutive sessions, Nifty 50 closed the day with a loss of 270 points, or 1.09 per cent, at 24,530.90, while the Sensex ended at 80,604.65, down 739 points, or 0.91 per cent. Read More

Reliance Retail Q1FY25 results: Net profit rises 4.6% YoY to ₹ 2,549 crore Reliance Retail, the retail arm of Reliance Industries, released its financial performance for the June ending quarter (Q1FY25) today after market hours, reporting an 8.10% YoY jump in revenue from operations to ₹75,630 crore. During the same period last year, the company reported a revenue of ₹69,962 crore.

It posted EBITDA at ₹5,664 crore, marking a 10.5% year-on-year increase. This growth was driven by higher footfalls, an expanded store footprint, and streamlined operations that improved margins. On the bottom line, the profit tax improved by 4.6% YoY to ₹2,549 crore. Read More

Delhi Police files case against trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar for forging documents and cheating UPSC The Crime Branch of Delhi Police filed a case against probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar on Friday, July 19, for allegedly forging documents and cheating the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Delhi Police officials said they filed the case under sections of the Forgery, Cheating, IT Act, and Disability Act.

As per officials aware of the matter, the UPSC lodged a complaint with the police that she fraudulently availed attempts beyond the permissible limit under the Examination Rules by faking her identity by way of changing her name, her father’s and mother’s names, her photograph/ signature, her email ID, mobile number and address. Read More

Microsoft outage: IndiGo cancels nearly 200 flights; option to rebook or claim refund temporarily unavailable IndiGo cancelled over 200 flights following global IT outage that affected operation in India and abroad. The low-cost airline took to social media platform X to inform that "flights are cancelled due to the cascading effect of the worldwide travel system outage, beyond our control".

The airline added that the option to rebook or claim a refund is temporarily unavailable. It also shared a list of flights which were cancelled on Friday (July 19) and Saturday (July 20). Read More

CrowdStrike-Microsoft outage 'largest' in history? What caused it, when will it be fixed, risks — All you need to know Is CrowdStrike-Microsoft outage 'largest' in history? One of the biggest IT crashes happened early Friday. Almost all the sectors, including financial sectors (stock market, banks and NBFCs), public transport, aviation, corporates, Media broadcasting and hospitality were impacted due to the global IT outage.