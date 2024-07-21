Top News Today: Mcap of 8 most valued firms surges, Mumbai rain update, internet suspended in Haryana’s Nuh, more

In today's top news, Market Capitalisation of eight of the top 10 most valued firms surged by ₹2,10,330.26 crore; mining conglomerate Vedanta Limited raised ₹8,500 crore (over USD 1 billion) through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP); The Haryana government ordered the suspension of mobile internet, bulk SMS services in Nuh for 24 hours on Sunday; and a 14-year-old boy in Kerala died after contracting the Nipah virus.

1. Mcap of 8 of top-10 most valued firms surges The combined market valuation of eight of the top 10 most valued firms surged by ₹2,10,330.26 crore, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) leading the gains. Among the top 10 companies, TCS saw its valuation jump by ₹42,639.16 crore to ₹15,56,772.61 crore. LIC's market capitalization rose by ₹36,748.23 crore to ₹7,01,695.24 crore.

Infosys added ₹33,569.16 crore to reach a valuation of ₹7,44,396.43 crore, while State Bank of India's market cap increased by ₹26,372.23 crore to ₹7,93,576.49 crore. Hindustan Unilever's market cap soared by ₹24,494.49 crore to ₹6,40,651.30 crore, and ITC's valuation jumped by ₹19,420.52 crore to ₹5,92,679.30 crore.

2. Vedanta QIP: Goldman, Morgan Stanley among top investors In a stock exchange filing, Mining conglomerate Vedanta said it sold 19.31 crore shares to raise ₹8,500 crore. Vedanta Limited raised ₹8,500 crore (over $1 billion) through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) of 19.31 crore equity shares at an issue price of ₹440 per share, according to a stock exchange filing by the company.

Some of the marquee investors that have been allotted equity shares through the QIP include Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Goldman Sachs AMC, Nippon Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, UTI Mutual Fund, ICICI Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Mutual Fund and Mirae Mutual Fund.

3. IPOs next week The mainboard IPO market will remain quiet next week with no new issues scheduled to open. However, in the SME segment, around 8 companies are preparing to launch their initial public offerings (IPO).

The SME IPOs set to open for subscription next week include RNFI Services, SAR Televenture, VVIP Infratech, VL Infraprojects, Manglam Infra and Engineering, Chetana Education, Aprameya Engineering, and Clinitech Laboratory.

4. Haryana govt suspends mobile internet The Haryana government ordered the suspension of mobile internet, bulk SMS services in the Nuh district for 24 hours starting 6 pm on Sunday. The decision was made just ahead of the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra that was marred by violence last year.

The internet service in the district will remain suspended from 6 pm Sunday to 6 pm Monday, according to an order by Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Anurag Rastogi.

"... there is an apprehension of causing tension, annoyance, agitation, damage of public and private property and disturbance of public peace and tranquility in the district Nuh..," the order read.

5. Kerala boy dies of Nipah virus infection A14-year-old boy from Kerala's Malappuram, who was under treatment for Nipah infection, died on Sunday, state Health Minister Veena George said. Here's a look at the symptoms, causes and treatment for Nipah Virus. As Kerala reported a Nipah Virus death, the Centre advised the state to follow immediate public health measures.

6. Mumbai Rains Heavy rains pounded Mumbai and its suburbs on Sunday. As many 36 flights were cancelled at the Mumbai airport in the wake of heavy spells, sources told PTI. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the city received 82 mm of rain, the eastern suburbs 96 mm, and the western suburbs got 90 mm till 4 pm.

According to the source, the flights cancelled at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were of budget airline IndiGo as well as full-service carriers Air India and Vistara.

These cancellations involve 24 flights of IndiGo, including 12 departures, and eight by Air India, including 4 departures. "Vistara also cancelled four of its flights at Mumbai Airport," the source added. "At least 15 flights, including that of Air India, IndiGo and Akasa were diverted to the nearby airports, mainly Ahmedabad, till 4 pm," the source added.