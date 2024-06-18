Top News Today: On 18 June, a series of events are set to take place right from business to markets to education. The Nifty50, representing India's top 50 blue-chip companies across sectors, extended its upward momentum for the fifth consecutive trading session on Tuesday. Meanwhile, ixigo share price today listed on BSE and NSE, delivering stellar returns to the lucky allottees. Also, IMD on Tuesday warned that 'severe' heatwave will persist as parts of Delhi burn in 46° Celsius {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nifty 50 set record highs 32 times in 2024, up 11% from June 4 low: The Nifty50, representing India's top 50 blue-chip companies across sectors, extended its upward momentum for the fifth consecutive trading session on Tuesday, reaching a new record high of 23,579, surpassing the previous peak of 23,490.

This marks the index's third consecutive day of hitting record high, with six new highs achieved in June alone and more potential in the nine remaining trading days of the month. In May, the index set new records four times. Throughout CY24, the index has set record highs 32 times.

ixigo share price extends gain after dream debut on Dalal Street. Buy, sell, or hold: ixigo share price today listed on BSE and NSE, delivering stellar returns to the lucky allottees. Shares of the ixigo brand parent company, Le Travenues Technology Limited, opened on BSE at ₹135 apiece. In contrast, it listed at ₹138.10 per share on NSE, delivering a significant 48 percent listing gain to the lucky allottees.

This means that those who were allotted the shares at the IPO price of ₹93 apiece saw their investment grow by almost half immediately upon listing. However, ixigo shares weren't done yet. The newly listed stock witnessed strong buying post-listing and touched a new peak of ₹149.19 on NSE, extending the listing gains beyond 50 percent against the ixigo IPO upper band of ₹93 apiece.

The Indian government is considering to lower certain personal income tax rates, multiple government officials were quoted as saying by Moneycontrol.

In the upcoming budget, likely to be presented in mid-July, the Centre plans to raise the income threshold before any tax is levied from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh. This change will apply only to those filing returns under the new tax regime and is intended to provide individuals, especially those in the lower earning bracket, with more disposable income.

IMD warns 'severe' heatwave will persist as parts of Delhi burn in 46°C: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday warned that 'severe' heatwave will persist as parts of Delhi burn in 46° Celsius. It also said these severe heatwave conditions will likely be witnessed over many parts of Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Haryana and Chandigarh as well.

The Met Department has also forecasted heatwave conditions over parts of Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), IMD said, “Heatwave to severe heat wave conditions are likely over many parts of Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on 18th June 2024."

"Heat wave conditions are likely over isolated places over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Bihar and Jharkhand."

NEET PG 2024 Admit card releases today: The admit card of the NEET PG 2024 Examination will be released on June 18, 2024. Candidates can download their admit cards on the official website of NBE NEET at natboard.edu.in.

Curfew imposed in Odisha's Balasore after violent clash; Section 144 enforced, internet services: The district administration in Balasore, Odisha, has imposed a curfew following a violent clash between two groups, police reported on Tuesday. The curfew, which took effect from midnight on June 17 to midnight on June 18, aims to restore order in the town.

The Balasore district administration has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in response to the clash, ANI reported. Authorities also suspended internet services in sensitive areas and urged residents to remain indoors, as per PTI.

AP Inter Supplymentary Result 2024 OUT: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) declared the results for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE) or AP Inter 2nd-year supply exam 2024 on its official website — bie.ap.gov.in. The result is expected to be announced at 2 p.m. today, June 18. The exam took place from May 24 to June 1 at 861 centres across the state in two shifts: 9 am to 12 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

