Top news today on April 23: SC schools Patanjali, JNK India IPO opens, Tesla quarterly results and more
On 23 April, a series of events are set to take place right from business to politics.
On 23 April, a series of events are set to take place right from business to politics. Supreme Court on Tuesday took a stern view of misleading advertisements by FMCG firms and asked three Union ministries to inform it about the steps they have taken to curb the practice. JNK India IPO, which opened today (Tuesday, April 23), subscribed to 49% on the first day.