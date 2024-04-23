On 23 April, a series of events are set to take place right from business to politics. Supreme Court on Tuesday took a stern view of misleading advertisements by FMCG firms and asked three Union ministries to inform it about the steps they have taken to curb the practice. JNK India IPO, which opened today (Tuesday, April 23), subscribed to 49% on the first day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top news today: Tesla shares in focus ahead of quarterly results as Elon Musk struggles amid price cuts, layoffs Shares of Tesla edged higher on Tuesday ahead of the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer's first-quarter results, with analysts expecting its lowest gross profit margin in more than six years. Shares have dropped 43 per cent year-to-date (YTD) as Elon Musk's EV giant has struggled with layoffs and product discounts in the last few months.

Patanjali in court: SC pulls up company, warns FMCG firms against misleading ads The Supreme Court on Tuesday expanded the case of misleading advertisements against yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved, directing Union ministries and authorities to take action against fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies indulging in false campaigns.

JNK India IPO: Issue subscribed 49% on day 1 led by QIBs. Check latest GMP, subscription status, other details The JNK India IPO opened for subscription today (Tuesday, April 23), following a two-week break in the mainboard IPO space. Alongside a number of SME IPOs that have already opened and some of which have been launched today, retail investors seem to have showed a decent level of interest in the JNK India IPO. However, qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) stole the show. JNK India IPO subscription status is 49%, as per BSE data.

Q4 results today: Tata Consumer Products, ICICI Prudential Life among 16 companies to post Q4 earnings on April 23 A total of 16 companies released their financial results for the fourth quarter of FY24 (Q4 FY24) today, April 23 (Tuesday). These includes Tata Consumer Products Ltd, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Comp Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd, Cyient DLM Ltd

PM Modi doubles down on anti-Muslim rhetoric, says 'Congress wanted to give SC-ST quota to Muslims' Days after the 'mangalsutra, gold' remark that sparked the "hate speech" row, PM Modi has doubled down on his 'anti-Muslim statements' at a campaign rally for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Addressing a speech in Rajasthan's Tonk-Sawai Madhopur earlier today, PM Modi attacked the Congress, saying it wanted to reduce the "SC-ST reservation and distribute it among the Muslims" when it was in power at the Centre. Continuing his scathing attack on Congress, PM Modi also said that the grand old party was hatching a conspiracy to "snatch your property" and "distribute it among selected people".

