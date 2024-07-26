Top news today: PM to visit Kargil on 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas; Rahul Gandhi to appear before court in defamation case

On July 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Kargil War Memorial and launch the Shinkun La Tunnel Project. Rahul Gandhi will appear in court in Lucknow for a defamation case. Take a look:

PM Modi to visit Kargil on 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Kargil War Memorial on July 26 and pay homage to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, his office said on Thursday.

The prime minister will also carry out the first blast of the Shinkun La Tunnel Project virtually.

"On the occasion of the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas on 26th July 2024, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit the Kargil War Memorial at around 9:20 AM and pay homage to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

In a post on X, Modi said that July 26 is a very special day for every Indian.

"We will mark the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas. It is a day to pay homage to all those who protect our nation. I will visit the Kargil War Memorial and pay tributes to our brave heroes. Work will also commence for the Shinkun La Tunnel Project. This project is important to improve connectivity to Leh, especially during bad weather," he said.

Rahul Gandhi to appear before MP-MLA court in defamation case Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to appear before the MP-MLA court on Friday for a hearing related to a defamation case. According to Congress district president Abhishek Singh Rana, Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will arrive at Lucknow airport at 9 am and then head to Sultanpur.

The defamation case was filed by local Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vijay Mishra on August 4, 2018, accusing Gandhi of making objectionable comments about Amit Shah, the then BJP president and current Home Minister.

Rahul Gandhi was granted bail in this case on February 20.

Grammy-winning artist Celine Dion is set to dazzle audiences at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics on July 26, as confirmed by E! News. This performance will be her first since announcing her diagnosis with stiff-person syndrome in 2022.

Despite the difficulties presented by her condition, Dion, celebrated for hits such as 'My Heart Will Go On' and 'Because You Loved Me,' has continued to show unwavering dedication to her music and fans.

Taiwan's FPCC to restart Mailiao port operations on July 26 Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp plans to resume operations at its Mailiao refinery port on July 26. The port had been closed in anticipation of Typhoon Gaemi, Reuters reported, citing a company spokesperson.

The port was shut on July 23 and is scheduled to be reopened at 0600 local time (2200 GMT) on July 26, company spokesperson K.Y. Lin said.