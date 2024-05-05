Top News Today, May 5: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar criticized the Justin Trudeau-led government in Canada for issuing visas to people with links to organised crimes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address a public rally in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, ahead of the third phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. In another news, Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett spoke about the 'unexplored opportunities' in India. During the day, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar criticized the Justin Trudeau-led government in Canada for issuing visas to people with links to organised crimes.

Here are top 5 news of the day:

1. Belstar Microfinance files DRHP Belstar Microfinance Ltd submitted draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise ₹1,300 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

According to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), the initial public offering (IPO) of the Chennai-based company comprises a ₹1,000 crore fresh issue of equity shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹300 crore by existing investor shareholders.

2. Berkshire Hathaway bullish on India? Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett spoke about the 'unexplored opportunities' in India and said the next management will decide on investments in the Asian country. When asked if Berkshire Hathaway is actively seeking opportunities in India, the nonagenarian investor responded with a description of the 'loads of opportunities' India has but left it to future management to decide.

3. Justin Trudeau, Jaishankar on Nijjar killing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the investigation into the killing of India-designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar is "not limited" to the arrest of three Indian nationals and is ongoing. He said that it is important because "Canada is a rule-of-law country".

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said what is happening in poll-bound Canada over the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar is mostly due to their internal politics and nothing to do with India.

Jaishankar also criticized the Justin Trudeau-led government in Canada for issuing visas to people with links to organised crimes for “political purposes" despite warnings from the Indian government.

India has designated Nijjar a terrorist for his Khalistani separatist support.

4. Indian herbs, spices high in pesticide? The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has categorically denied recent media claims suggesting that it has permitted higher pesticide residue levels in herbs and spices. Labeling these reports as "false and malicious," the food safety regulator clarified its position through a press note, on May 5 as per ANI.

5. CBI issues blue corner notice against Prajwal Revanna The Central Bureau of Investigation has issued a Blue corner notice against absconding MP Prajwal Revanna. Interpol's help is being taken to bring Prajwal Revanna, facing sexual harassment cases, back to India, said Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara.

