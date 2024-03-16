Top news today: PM Modi in Nagarkurnool, EC to announce Lok Sabha poll schedule and more | Track March 16 events here
Top events of the day: PM Modi's public meeting in Telangana's Nagarkurnool for Lok Sabha elections, Election Commission to announce poll scheduled today, and more.
The world is set to witness a series of important diplomatic, political, judicial, and financial events today, Saturday, March 16. From Russian presidential elections to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha poll campaign in Telangana, Mint lists important events to watch.