Top News Today: PM Modi’s rally in Srinagar, India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Honor 200 Lite 5G launch, more

The Bangladesh tour of India will start on September 19 and continue until mid-October. In another news, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams will celebrate her 59th birthday aboard the International Space Station (ISS) today.

Updated19 Sep 2024, 06:41 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Srinagar, Kashmir on September 19.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Srinagar, Kashmir on September 19.(HT_PRINT)

In Today's Top News, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick off his election campaign in Kashmir, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's defamation case hearing; astronaut Sunita William's birthday and more.

1. PM Narendra Modi to address rally in Srinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a star campaigner for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will hit the election campaign trail in Kashmir on September 19.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Srinagar on September 19 to address a mega BJP rally at Sher-e-Kashmir Park, Srinagar, ahead of the assembly election. Around 20,000 to 30,000 party workers are expected to attend the rally," BJP leader Sajid Yousuf Shah was quoted by the Hindustan Times as saying.

Also Read | J&K Assembly Polls Live: Inderwal records 82 % voter turnout

2. Rahul Gandhi defamation case hearing

The MP-MLA court in Sultanpur had deferred the hearing till September 19 in a defamation case filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the plaintiff did not appear citing ill health, a lawyer told news agency PTI.

Earlier on August 23 also, the court had deferred the matter and set September 5 as the date for hearing. Prior to that, on August 12, the matter could not be heard as the special judge of the court was on leave.

Also Read | Defamation law was misused, says Congress | Highlights

3. Karnataka HC to hear POCSO case against former CM BS Yediyurappa

The Karnataka High Court had adjourned to September 19 the hearing on a petition filed by former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa seeking quashing of a POCSO case against him. The court also extended its interim order restraining the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing the case, from arresting the veteran BJP leader. Read more here

4. NASA astronaut Sunita Williams will mark her 59th birthday

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams will celebrate her 59th birthday aboard the International Space Station (ISS) on September 19, 2024. This will be the second time she marks her special day in space. She is currently on the ISS due to the ongoing technical issues with Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, which has delayed her return to Earth. Read more here

Also Read | Will Sunita Williams vote for US elections from space? ’It’s pretty cool’

5. India vs Bangladesh 1st Test

The Bangladesh tour of India will start on September 19 and continue until mid-October. The series kicks off with the first Test between India and Bangladesh, which will be held from September 19 to 23 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Read more here

6. Honor 200 Lite 5G to launch in India on September 19

Honor will launch its 200 Lite 5G smartphone in India on September 19. Available through Amazon and offline stores, it features a 108MP rear camera, 50MP front camera, and a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6080 and a 4,500mAh battery. Read more here

