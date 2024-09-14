Top News Today: PM Modi to hold election rallies in J-K, Haryana; Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO launch; more

In today's top news, we have Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigning for elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir; Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO will open for subscription; PM Modi will lay foundation stone of projects over ₹50,000 crore in MP and Chhattisgarh; NASA's annual Observe the Moon Night and more. Here are Top 5 news of the Day:

1. Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO to open for subscription Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd is all set to open for subscription on Thursday. The three-day long initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on September 18. The bidding for anchor investors will open on September 13. It will open for retail investors on September 14, said the red herring prospectus (RHP) filed on Friday. Read more here

2. PM Modi to address election rallies J-K's Doda, Haryana's Kurukshetra Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his first rally for the Haryana assembly elections in Kurukshetra on September 14. The prime minister will address a rally at Kurukshetra's Theme Park

He will also hit the poll campaign trail in support of his party candidates on Saturday by addressing a mega rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, amid tight security arrangements. "This will be a significant event as it marks the first visit of any Prime Minister to Doda in 42 years," said G Kishan Reddy, Union Coal and Mines Minister and BJP election in-charge for Jammu & Kashmir.

Polling in Haryana will take place on October 5. Meanwhile, the first phase of polling in Jammu and Kashmir will be held on September 18. The votes will be counted on October 8.

3. PM Modi to lay foundation stone of projects over ₹ 50,000 crore in MP, Chattisgarh Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on Thursday to launch a slew of projects in the two states. His office said in a statement that he will lay the foundation stone of projects worth over ₹50,700 crore in Madhya Pradesh from an event in Bina in the state. Read more here

4. NASA's annual Observe the Moon Night The International Observe the Moon Night is being celebrated on 14 September this year when Moon enthusiasts and curious people worldwide come together to witness celestial observations and honour cultural and personal connections to the moon. Read more here