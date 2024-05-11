Top News Today: PM Modi's 'retirement'; Eicher Motors Q4 Results; Rishabh Pant suspended for one match and more
From Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's speech to Home Minister Amit Shah's reaction to claims around PM Modi's “retirement” to Eicher Motors Q4 Results – here are top 5 news of the day.
Eicher Motors reported an 18 percent increase in consolidated profit after tax to ₹1,070 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 2024. Meanwhile, on the political front, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reignited the "next PM" debate, a day after being released on interim bail. Union Home Minister Amit Shah responded to the AAP leader's claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may "retire" next year.