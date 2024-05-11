From Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's speech to Home Minister Amit Shah's reaction to claims around PM Modi's “retirement” to Eicher Motors Q4 Results – here are top 5 news of the day.

Eicher Motors reported an 18 percent increase in consolidated profit after tax to ₹1,070 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 2024. Meanwhile, on the political front, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reignited the "next PM" debate, a day after being released on interim bail. Union Home Minister Amit Shah responded to the AAP leader's claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may "retire" next year.

Here are Top 5 news of the Day:

1. Eicher Motors Q4 Results Eicher Motors, the commercial vehicle and Royal Enfield motorcycles manufacturer reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,070.45 crore for the fourth quarter of the Financial Year 2024. It recorded an 18.2 percent rise from ₹905.58 crore in the same quarter last year.

Its total revenue rose 12 per cent to ₹4,256 crore in the January-March quarter of FY24 compared to ₹3,804 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2022-23, Eicher Motors said in a statement.

2. Arvind Kejriwal's claim on PM Modi's 'retirement'; Amit Shah reacts A day after walking out of jail, AAP's national convenor and Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal, visited Hanuman Temple and addressed the public on Saturday. He launched attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Kejriwal wondered if PM Modi will "retire" next year and if he is seeking votes on behalf of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He also claimed that if the BJP win the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, it will "replace" Yogi Adityanath as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah refuted Kejriwal's claims and "clarified" that PM Modi won't be replaced next year.

3. Basant Maheshwari warns traders to step away from F&O till June 4

Eminent investor Basant Maheshwari warned against suffering massive losses in equities and derivates ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024. He said that retail investors and traders should stay away from futures & options (F&O) markets till the outcome of elections on June 4, 2024.

"The Indian market is extremely volatile right now and the VIX is rising consistently. It is better that traders absolutely do NOT touch call, put options for the next 20-25 days before the election results,'' said the wealth manager in a recent video interview on his YouTube channel.

4. IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals face huge fines, Rishabh Pant suspended for a match Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant will face a huge fine and suspension from one match for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct and maintaining a slow over-rate during IPL Match 56 against Rajasthan Royals. This is the third time in IPL 2024 that Delhi Capitals has been fined for the same violation, and this time, BCCI imposed a heavy fine of ₹30 lakh against the skipper.

5. Rahul Gandhi-PM Modi public debate Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi accepted the invitation for a public debate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that it would be a positive initiative for the major parties to present their vision to the country from one platform for a healthy democracy.

