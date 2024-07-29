Today marks an important day in politics and beyond with several notable events unfolding. In the political arena, Rahul Gandhi is expected to address the Lok Sabha at 2 pm on the Union Budget 2024. Take a look at the top events today: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rahul Gandhi likely to speak on budget in Lok Sabha today The Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, is expected to address the Lok Sabha regarding the Union Budget 2024 on Monday.

As reported by ANI, his speech is scheduled for 2 pm in the Lower House.

ACCording to the sources, Congress MPs believe that, as the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul must address the House.

As reported by ANI citing sources, party MPs are insisting that Rahul's address will have a significant impact as the Leader of the Opposition, and thus he should speak. According to sources, Rahul has not made a final decision yet, but due to the pressure from MPs, he will decide today morning.

NCLAT to hear Byju’s appeal against insolvency proceedings National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in Chennai is set to hear Byju’s appeal against insolvency proceedings on Monday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Senior Advocate Pramod Nair, representing Byju’s parent company, Think and Learn, made an urgent plea before the NCLAT bench, which includes judicial member Sharad Kumar Sharma and technical member Jatindranath Swain. Nair highlighted the urgency of the matter, stressing the immediate need to address the situation in order to ensure that employees are paid their salaries.

85 mainboard companies to declare Q1 results today As the corporate earnings season progresses, the market will see a number of prominent companies releasing their financial results today. Here's a preview of what to expect.

Vedant Fashions, Whirlpool of India, Voltamp Transformers, Wonderla Holidays, Wheels India, Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility, YOGI, Vinyoflex, Pfizer, Quess Corp, Strides Pharma Science, Privi Speciality Chemicals, Restaurant Brands Asia, Shanthi Gears, Sanghi Industries, Sasta Sundar Ventures, Sarla Performance Fibers, SHAH METACORP, Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics (India), SKP Securities, TCFC Finance, Perfectpac, QGO Finance Limited, Rishabh Digha Steel and Allied Products, Sumeru Industries, Panafic Industrials, VCU Data Management, T Spirutual World, KEI Industries, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Kalpataru Projects International, Jindal Saw, Jai Balaji Industries, Maharashtra Seamless, ISMT, Madhya Bharat Agro Products, Jindal Drilling Industries, Krishana Phoschem, Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers, New Delhi Television, Macfos, Omax Autos, Lovable Lingerie, Luharuka Media & Infra, MARKOBENZ VENTURES, Meyer Apparel, Market Creators, Looks Health Services, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Indian Bank, Data Patterns (India), Indo Count Industries, CSB Bank, Ideaforge Technology, India Glycols, Good Luck India, Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts, DCM NOUVELLE LIMITED, Comfort Infotech, Fredun Pharmaceuticals Limited, GVP Infotech, Elnet Technologies, Gujarat Intrux, Gujarat Poly Avx Electronics, IIRM Holdings India, Diana Tea Company, Galaxy Agrico Exports, Genomic Valley Biotech, Bharat Electronics, Adani Total Gas, Colgate Palmolive (India), ACC, Adani Wilmar, Arvind, ASK Automotive, Aditya Vision, AGI Greenpac, Balmer Lawrie & Co, Apollo Pipes, Astec Lifesciences, Akme Fintrade India, Basant Agro Tech (India), Acrow (India), Aditya Spinners, and Chemo-Pharma Laboratories, among others.

CJI Chandrachud announces Lok Adalat Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud announced the commencement of the Lok Adalat on Monday and urged citizens to seize the opportunity. He emphasized the importance of addressing the significant backlog of cases and expressed concern about the current judicial delays.

CJI Chandrachud said, “From July 29 to August 3, the Supreme Court is organising a special Lok Adalat. This is part of a series of activities which the Supreme Court is observing to commemorate the 75th year since the establishment of the Apex court."

Jharkhand court to start Rahul Gandhi's trial on defamation case An MP-MLA court in Jharkhand is set to commence the trial in a defamation case against Congress parliamentarian Rahul Gandhi. The petitioner, advocate Pradip Modi, alleges that during a rally in Ulgulan on March 2, 2019—prior to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections—Gandhi made a comment questioning why all individuals with the name "Modi" are perceived as thieves. This remark is said to be a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as a reference to fugitive businessmen Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi.

Delhi HC to hear bail plea of CM Arvind Kejriwal in CBI case The Delhi High Court on Monday will hear Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea for regular bail in the CBI case. Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI on June 26 and is currently held in judicial custody at Tihar Jail. He remains detained in connection with a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Other top events are:

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel calls the next session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly

Liquor policy case: SC seeks CBI, ED response by July 29 on Manish Sisodia's bail plea

Sri Lankan court extends custody of 25 Indian fishers till July 29

India's first 'Sunken' museum at Humayun's Tomb to be inaugurated on July 29

Sheena Bora Murder Case: Bombay HC asks Indrani Mukerjea not to travel abroad until July 29

Chennai: Jaffer Sadiq, a Tamil film producer and former DMK worker, remanded to judicial custody till July 29 in a money laundering case

Joe Biden will announce Supreme Court reform plans

David Letterman will headline Biden fundraiser at Hawaii governor's home

Asia-Pacific Women CEOs’ Co-op Summit in Hanoi on July 29-31

Redmi Pad SE 4G India Launch Date Set for July 29

NFO coming soon: Bajaj Finserv Large Cap Fund to open for subscription on July 29

Oppo to launch new K-series smartphone in India on July 29

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

