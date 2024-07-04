Top News Today: On July 4, a series of events took place, from markets to business to sports

Sensex, Nifty 50 end with mild gains on profit booking at higher levels The Indian stock market's record-setting spree continued on Thursday, July 4, as did investors' strategy of booking profits at higher levels. This was evidenced by the market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, which closed with nominal gains after rising half a per cent each and hitting fresh all-time high levels. The Indian stock market started impressively and traded with gains throughout the session amid positive global cues. However, the key indices pared their gains significantly towards the end of the session, hinting at growing caution against the market's premium valuation. Read More

BSE PSU index shows strong recovery PSU stocks have shown a remarkable recovery, rebounding strongly from what was one of their bleakest intraday performances on June 04, triggered by the unexpected outcome of the Lok Sabha 2024 results. The market downturn, however, proved short-lived, as the formation of a BJP-led NDA government at the center reassured investors of policy continuity and political stability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BSE PSU index, tracking 55 companies, has surged from its June 04 low of 18,011 points to its current level of 21,643, marking a robust gain of 3,632 or 20.16%. Read More

T20 World Cup champions Victory Parade at Marine Drive As the T20 World Cup-winning Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, landed at Mumbai airport Thursday and departed for a victory parade along Marine Drive to the Wankhede Stadium, a massive sea of excited fans and people from around Mumbai took over the streets and covered every inch of Marine Drive. Read More

Bitcoin at two-month low, hits $57,000 level Bitcoin dropped to a two-month low on Thursday, fell over 4 per cent to $57,711 amid uncertainty over the U.S. presidential elections and reports of bitcoin supply from a defunct Tokyo-based crypto exchange. Bitcoin fell to its lowest level since May 2, and has lost more than 6 per cent this week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The world's largest cryptocurrency has been under pressure in recent months after the first debate between U.S. presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump raised concerns about Biden being replaced as a candidate. Read More

Emcure Pharma IPO: Issue booked 4.98 times on Day2 The market as a whole was strong, and investors responded well to Emcure Pharmaceuticals' initial public offering (IPO) on the second bidding day today. Non-institutional investors, individual investors, and qualified institutional buyers have all shown interest, which has helped the offering flow rather smoothly.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO subscription status was 4.98 times, on the second day, as per BSE data. Read More {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hemant Soren takes oath as 13th Chief Minister of Jharkhand A day after Champai Soren stepped down from the chief minister's post, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president Hemant Soren on Thursday took oath as 13th Chief Minister of Jharkhand. Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan invited Soren to form the government in the state after Champai Soren stepped-down from the post paving the way for Hemant to take over. Read More

Assam, Manipur floods: Death toll rises to 48 Heavy rainfall in northeastern states has exacerbated the flood situation in Manipur and Assam, posing a critical challenge. Many people have lost their lives in both states, prompting the evacuation of thousands to relief camps due to extensive damage to homes and infrastructure caused by flooding. Read More

