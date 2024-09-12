Top News Today: Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO listing, Polaris Dawn crew’s historic spacewalk, Jaishankar in Geneva; more

In today's (September 12, 2024) top news, Shree Tirupati Balajee shares will make stock market debut today, PM Modi will attend aviation conference today in Delhi; the Polaris Dawn team will attempt to conduct the first-ever commercial spacewalk and more.

1. Shree Tirupati Balajee shares to list Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO listing date is today, September 12. The shares are set to be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE. Check out what experts and Shree Tirupati Balajee IPO GMP today signal about the share listing price.

2. PM Modi will attend aviation conference today in Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 2nd Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Civil Aviation on September 12, 2024 at 4 PM at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

3. SpaceX's Polaris Dawn crew's historic spacewalk The Polaris Dawn team will attempt to conduct the first-ever commercial spacewalk around 12 pm on September. On September 11, Polaris Dawn and Dragon reached 1,400 km above Earth – the farthest humans have traveled since the Apollo program over 50 years ago.

4. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Geneva External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will travel to Geneva, Switzerland for an official visit from 12-13 September, 2024. During the visit, EAM will meet with heads and representatives of international organizations with whom India is actively engaged," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

5. Karnataka HC extends stay on trial court proceedings against CM in MUDA case till Sept. 12 The Karnataka High Court had adjourned to September 12 the hearing on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s petition challenging the legality of Governor Thaawarchand’s sanction for his prosecution in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case.

7. J&K Assembly Election: Ghulam Nabi Azad set to begin his election campaign

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), Ghulam Nabi Azad announced that he is ready to resume his Assembly election campaign after recovering from health issues. Reports claimed that the DPAP Chief will begin campaigning for the party candidates in South Kashmir and the Chenab Valley starting from September 12.

8. Rape-accused Prajwal Revanna's case to be heard Rape accused and suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna filed a bail petition on September 9. The high court posted the application as well as two of his anticipatory bail applications in other cases, for September 12, news agency ANI reported.

9. Paytm parent One 97 Communications to hold its 24th AGM One 97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of digital-first payments giant Paytm, announced that it would conduct its 24th annual general meeting (AGM) on September 12, 2024, through video conferencing. The upcoming AGM's agenda includes considering and adopting Paytm's audited standalone and consolidated financial statements for FY24, and reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors, among other things.

10. Rohit Sharma & Co to assemble in Chennai for India vs Bangladesh Tests

A week before the India vs Bangladesh Test series starts, players in contention to make the squad will assemble in Chennai. The 1st Test, which will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on September 19, and the preparatory camp for the 2-match series will be held on September 12, according to ESPNcricinfo.