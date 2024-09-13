Top News Today: Western Carriers (India) IPO, Arvind Kejriwal bail verdict, Realme Pad 2 Lite to launch today

In today's top news, we have the Supreme Court's verdict on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail in the alleged excise policy scam. Meanwhile, Western Carriers (India) and Deccan Transcon Leasing IPOs will open for subscription; also open; Realme is set to launch a budget tablet, the Realme Pad 2 Lite; CAT 2024 registration window will close and more. Here's a look at top news in details.

1. Western Carriers (India) IPO to open for subscription The Western Carriers (India) Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹163 to ₹172 per equity share of the face value of ₹5. The Western Carriers (India) IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Friday, September 13, and will close on Wednesday, September 18. The allocation to anchor investors for the Western Carriers (India) IPO is scheduled to take place on Thursday, September 12. Read more here

2. Will Arvind Kejriwal get bail? Verdict today The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver on Friday its verdict on Delhi Kejriwal's petitions seeking bail and challenging his arrest by the CBI in the excise policy 'scam'. According to the cause list of September 13 uploaded on the Supreme Court website, a bench headed by Justice Surya Kant is slated to pronounce the verdict. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said they are "hopeful" of Kejriwal's release. Read more here

3. Realme Pad 2 Lite India launch Realme is set to launch a budget tablet, the Realme Pad 2 Lite, in the Indian market on September 13. The new tablet will be launched via an online event and has already been confirmed to be available via Flipkart. Read more here

4. Will banks be closed for six days in a row from September 13-18? This week and the next has a mix of regional holidays, festivals and the weekend in between, which means that some banks in India could stay closed for six days in a row between September 13-18. However, since not all holidays are observed pan-India, it would be wise to check first-hand with your local bank branch or app notifications for a confirmed holiday schedule. Read more here

5. CAT 2024 registration window closes The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, the nodal institute this year, will close the registration window for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 for admission to 21 IIMs and other MBA colleges across the country by September 13 until 5 PM. Read more here

6. Brussels Diamond League 2024 to kick off The fifteenth meet of the 2024 Diamond League is set to take place on September 13 and September 14 at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium. On Day 1, Indian 3000m steeplechase runner Avinash Sable will make his Diamond League final debut in Brussels. Day 2 will feature Paris 2024 silver medallist Neeraj Chopra, competing in the Javelin throw final. Read more here

7. The Buckingham Murders: Kareena Kapoor's film to release in two versions Kareena Kapoor's film The Buckingham Murders is all set to release in cinemas on September 13. The makers have made a decision to release the film in two versions: one in Hinglish and the other in Hindi dubbed version. The Buckingham Murders will be released in Hindi and its original version, (which is a mix of Hindi and English), NDTV reported.

8. iPhone 16 series pre-orders begin In India, one can pre-order the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max, from 5:30 PM on September 13. Sales for the iPhone 16 series will begin on September 20, with the devices available across major e-commerce platforms, Apple’s official website, and at Apple’s retail outlets, including Apple Saket and Apple BKC. Read more here

9. Reliance Communications' Committee of Creditors to meet ​Reliance Communications Limited has informed the exchange that 52nd meeting of Committee of Creditors of Reliance Communications Limited is scheduled to be convened on Friday, September 13, 2024, according to the exchange filling, the Economic Times reported.