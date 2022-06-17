Many banks have announced their annual report for fiscal year FY22, and their Managing Directors and CEOs have taken home notable salaries. Yes Bank is the latest to announce its annual report. However, it was interesting to see a massive gap between the salary of SBI's chairman Dinesh Khara and Yes Bank's MD and CEO Prakash Kumar. Not just Yes Bank, other public sector banks are offering better salaries to their MDs and CEOs.

