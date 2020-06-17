Top restaurants struggle as covid takes a bite out of business

In Mumbai, Pooja Dhingra learnt it the hard way. The popular patisserie chef shut the Le15 cafe in Colaba, one of her two restaurants. “High rent, lack of tourists, monsoon, social distancing and the covid-19 lockdown are all equal contributing factors. Restaurants and cafes don’t run on high margins and when you play around with the variables so much, it doesn’t make business sense to continue," Dhingra said.