Top Sikh body gives 24-hour ultimatum to Punjab police amid Amritpal manhunt2 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 11:43 AM IST
Amritpal Singh, who is said to be possessing multiple passports with different identities, has been on the run since March 18 when the police launched a crackdown against him. The radical preacher gave the police the slip when his cavalcade was intercepted in Punjab's Jalandhar district.
Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh gave a 24-hour ultimatum to the state government to release all Sikh youths who were held during the police crackdown against radical preacher Amritpal Singh and his aides who are still on run.
