Top smartphone companies in 2022 as per market shares

7 Photos . Updated: 04 Jul 2022, 07:47 PM IST Livemint

As per Counterpoint Research, these are the top smartphone companies in 2022 so far.

1/7Top smartphone companies in India as per Smartphone Market Shares Data of 2022
2/7Others, Smartphone Shipments has 17% markets share in 2022
3/7Oppo, Smartphone Shipments, 9% markets share in 2022
4/7Vivo, Chinese multinational technology company, has 15% markets share in 2022
5/7Realme, fastest-growing 5G smartphone brand, has 16% markets share in 2022
6/7Samsung, South Korean multinational manufacturing conglomerate, has 20% markets share in 2022
7/7Xiaomi, 4th largest phone manufacturer, has 23% markets share in 2022
