Top Indian film stars, including Shah Rukh Khan and Mohanlal, are increasingly passing over established production houses and directors in favour of newbie filmmakers, betting on the young directors to bring new ideas that will click with younger moviegoers.

Some young filmmakers have already delivered mass-market successes, tempting stars like Khan and others to work with them. While Khan has announced a film with Tamil language director Arun Kumar, known as Atlee, Vijay’s next movie Varisu will be helmed by Vamshi Paidipally, and Mohanlal will team up with Vivek Thomas. These directors are known for their commercial entertainers capable of drawing audiences to the theatres.

Last month, Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who was only three films old until then, made over ₹400 crore worldwide, becoming the second Tamil film to achieve such a feat. The action thriller is part of Kanagaraj’s own cinematic universe where different movies and characters will intersect with and feed off each other in upcoming films, creating a universe modelled after the Marvel series.

“South Indian cinema has been appreciated for creating content which easily drives audiences to theatres. A major part is played by the director’s vision of the film, his role in bringing characters to life, which is why Atlee or any other director’s work speaks for itself," said Rahul Puri, managing director, Mukta Arts and Mukta A2 Cinemas. Projects from these filmmakers are mass-orientated and big-budget.

“The hope is that the films breach traditional language divides too," Puri said. Khan’s film with Atlee, Jawan, is a case in point. It will release next year in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, besides Hindi, and feature southern stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles.

Atlee has directed Tamil language blockbusters such as Bigil and Mersal, both of which have crossed the ₹250 crore mark worldwide. He is known for commercial entertainers with stylized action that appeal to small-town audiences and for retaining an emotional core and social message within storylines. Khan has seen his last few films, including Zero, Jab Harry Met Sejal and Fan, fare poorly at the box office. Vijay, whose last film Beast, did not live up to expectations and dipped considerably after a grand opening, will be collaborating with Paidipally, who has achieved commercial success with Maharshi, a Telugu action drama that also got the national award for providing wholesome entertainment.

Top stars are veering towards young filmmakers because they understand the pulse of new-age audiences. “It is no surprise that actors are going for these filmmakers since they all want to return to the game. It is fairly risky to continue working with older directors who haven’t changed their style to adapt to the times. The new ones are hungry for opportunity and success, and since most of them are not as experienced, they are willing to work at lower remunerations," film distributor and exhibitor Sunny Khanna said.

This flexibility not only helps balance the project cost but also keeps the universally appealing commercial flavour intact.

In an earlier interview, film critic Manoj Kumar R. said that top stars like Rajinikanth had seen their films fail at the box office, even before covid, signalling the change in audience tastes, which is only more evident now. Die-hard fans may come initially, but no matter how big the star is, they can’t get away with old wine in a new bottle.

To be sure, in the last two years of the covid pandemic, Indian entertainment viewers’ consumption habits have changed, with people getting exposed to a variety of homegrown and international content available at the click of a button. As a result, audience tastes have evolved, said film trade analysts.

Independent exhibitor Vishek Chauhan said two years of the covid-19 pandemic had an impact equivalent to 10 years on how film stars are perceived. Many of them do not seem relevant anymore given the plethora of content, and new faces audiences have discovered, he said. Further, with aspirations and viewing habits of youngsters influenced by Hollywood franchises like Avengers and other Marvel films, many actors seem too old, at least to the Gen Z audience. “It’s like a comeback for them, and their name alone is not a guarantee for box office success," Chauhan said.