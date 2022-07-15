Top stars bank on budding filmmakers to deliver blockbusters

Top stars are veering towards young filmmakers because they understand the pulse of new-age audiences. “It is no surprise that actors are going for these filmmakers since they all want to return to the game. It is fairly risky to continue working with older directors who haven’t changed their style to adapt to the times. The new ones are hungry for opportunity and success, and since most of them are not as experienced, they are willing to work at lower remunerations," film distributor and exhibitor Sunny Khanna said.