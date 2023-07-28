New Delhi: Top film stars, traditionally cast in lead roles, are agreeing to play negative characters in high-budget, multilingual projects primarily outside their home market, in a new emerging trend.

Emraan Hashmi, for instance, is set to portray the antagonist in Telugu star Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming project, while Sanjay Dutt will take on a similar role in Tamil star Vijay’s Leo.

Saif Ali Khan will play the negative lead in a Jr NTR film, while the latter, Jr NTR, will reciprocate as the villain in Yash Raj Films’ highly-anticipated War 2.

Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran will also play the antagonist in Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan.

One of the driving forces behind this trend is the allure of hefty remunerations offered to lead stars when they venture into other language industries. This financial incentive, coupled with the presence of multiple popular actors, helps secure funding and enhances the overall viability of these ambitious cross-industry projects.

“The globalization of the cinema industry has paved the way for increased cross-cultural collaborations and the blurring of language barriers. This phenomenon aligns with changing audience preferences, who now embrace diverse storytelling and unconventional character portrayals," said Devang Sampat, chief executive of Cinepolis India.

Names like Saif Ali Khan, Emraan Hashmi, Jr NTR, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and others venturing into new territories and markets make for a transformative phase in the film industry where these actors get to redefine the image they are known for and challenge stereotypes. Besides, trade experts say it is easier to secure funding for projects when multiple stars are on board, and each ensures their fan base contributes to the box office across different markets.

The trend may have taken some inspiration from Hollywood, where actors of disparate ethnicity and origins have increasingly begun to feature in films, making for some diversity. For instance, this year’s Oscar favourite, Everything Everywhere All At Once, a story of Chinese-American immigrants, featured actors Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu and Ke Huy Quan. Simu Liu, the lead in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, became the first Asian Marvel superhero in history.

Independent trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai pointed out that many of these actors, especially those known for work in Hindi cinema, are primarily seen as urban, multiplex faces and no longer featuring in Bollywood titles as the solo lead.

“However, they can help open the film better in the north. At the same time, they can capitalize on these hits from the southern industry, which also does really well overseas. Plus, remuneration can be nearly three times what they usually get paid," Pillai added.

Rahul Puri, managing director of Mukta Arts and Mukta A2 Cinemas, said actors are now more open to exploring opportunities of playing different roles, even if it means a character with grey shades. “It is an opportunity for actors to expand their wings to not only explore new roles but also have an appeal to a new industry and audience as well. Industries are coming together to deliver content to the masses which they would enjoy experiencing on the big screen," Puri added.

