Top stars don negative roles to explore new territories

Rahul Puri, managing director of Mukta Arts and Mukta A2 Cinemas, said actors are now more open to exploring opportunities of playing different roles, even if it means a character with grey shades. “It is an opportunity for actors to expand their wings to not only explore new roles but also have an appeal to a new industry and audience as well. Industries are coming together to deliver content to the masses which they would enjoy experiencing on the big screen," Puri added.