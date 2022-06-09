Top realty stocks to bet on amid housing cycle boom2 min read . Updated: 09 Jun 2022, 11:07 AM IST
- The key investment ideas include developers (top pick), financiers and building material companies, as per Jefferies
Notwithstanding the inflation worries, the housing cycle continues to gather strength, said Jefferies, adding that the rising rates are associated with a booming property market and the other way around and rising prices, low inventory and strong affordability imply durability should add ~1ppt/ year to India's GDP growth rate over next 5 years.