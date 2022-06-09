Notwithstanding the inflation worries, the housing cycle continues to gather strength, said Jefferies, adding that the rising rates are associated with a booming property market and the other way around and rising prices, low inventory and strong affordability imply durability should add ~1ppt/ year to India's GDP growth rate over next 5 years.

The key investment ideas on housing cycle improvement which would drive economic cycle, as per Jefferies, include developers (top pick), financiers and building material companies.

“The housing cycle has deep linkages across the economy and as such multiple plays are there on the theme including across developers, financiers and material suppliers," the note stated. Given the early stage of the cycle and ongoing industry consolidation, the brokerage continues to favor developers like Godrej Properties (GPL), DLF, Macrotech Developers (Lodha) as the top stock picks.

Mortgage financiers (LIC Housing finance), contractors (L&T) and building material providers (Kajaria, Supreme) are the other beneficiaries, as per Jefferies.

The upturn in the residential property market is well underway with volumes up around 35% over Tr-12 mths and price rise also hitting double digits in a few cities over the last 4-6 quarters. The housing cycle went through a long 7 year downturn from 2013-2020. This has resulted in significant pent-up demand.

"We estimate that even if residential sales rise to an all time high, they would still have grown at a ~1% cagr since 2010. Given India's urban population and GDP growth rates, trend rate should be much higher at 4-6%. This provides significant headroom for resi sales to rise in double digits over next ~5 years. Moreover, long period of property price consolidation has also meant that affordability is still early cycle," the brokerage added.

Further, as construction picks-up, Jefferies expects housing contribution to GDP to rise. Moreover, deep linkages of housing throughout the economy imply private sector could build capacities (e.g. large paint & cement capacity announcements recently made). This would be a positive for the private capex cycle as well, it said.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.