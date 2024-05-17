Top news: Delhivery's drone research plan, AAP on Maliwal's allegations, Sonia Gandhi's emotional pitch, more
From logistics firm Delhivery announcing to conduct research and development in drone technology and manufacturing, to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rejecting Swati Maliwal's allegations, here are some of the top stories.
Top news on May 17: From logistics firm Delhivery announcing to conduct research and development in drone technology and manufacturing, to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rejecting allegations levelled by party's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal in assault case, here are some of the top stories.