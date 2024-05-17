Top news on May 17: From logistics firm Delhivery announcing to conduct research and development in drone technology and manufacturing, to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rejecting allegations levelled by party's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal in assault case, here are some of the top stories.

Delhivery announces drone research plan as revenue grows, loss narrows in Q4

Logistics firm Delhivery reported a rise in fourth-quarter revenue on Friday as it clocked strong volumes in segments such as part truckload (PTL) freight, and truckload services. Before announcing its Q4 results, the company said it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Delhivery Robotics Pvt Ltd, to conduct research and development in drone technology and manufacturing. Read More Here

'I am handing over my son to you, Rahul won't disappoint you': Sonia Gandhi makes emotional pitch in Raebareli

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Friday made an emotional appeal to the people or Raebareli and asked them to bestow the same love and affection to Rahul Gandhi as they did to her. “I am handing over my son to you. Like you considered me yours, bestow the same love and affection to him. Rahul will not disappoint you," said Sonia Gandhi while addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli. Read More Here

Bandhan Bank Q4 Results: Net profit plunges 94% to ₹ 54 crore, NII up 16% YoY; dividend declared

Bandhan Bank Q4 Results: Bandhan Bank announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on Friday, May 17, reporting a drop of 94 per cent in net profit to ₹54.6 crore, compared to ₹808.3 crore in the corresponding period last year. Read More Here

AAP reject's Maliwal's allegations

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday rejected allegations levelled by party's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar "baseless". AAP leader Atishi also claimed that the whole incident proves that it was a BJP conspiracy. Read More Here

Multibagger Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' share price jumps 14.5% to hit all-time high: Should you buy, sell or hold?

Stock Market Today: Multibagger Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' share price rose 14.5 per cent to scale an all- time high of ₹2,794 on Friday on the NSE, before closing with gains of 12.18 per cent at ₹2,737. The Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' share price, having risen 250 per cent in a year and 1529 per cent in five years, has given multibagger returns to investors. Read More Here

