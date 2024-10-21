Top Stories on Oct 21: The Nifty 50 wrapped up the session with a drop of 0.29%, closing at 24,781, while the S&P BSE Sensex finished the day 0.09% lower at 81,151.

In today's top news, we have: Indian benchmark Nifty 50 and Sensex ended in the red, nearly 100 flights disrupted due to "hoax" bomb threats this week; India and China completed a disengagement process after four years of talks following skirmishes in 2020; and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's a list of Top Stories on October 2: Stock market today Indian benchmark indices, which began Monday's trading day on a positive note due to a sharp uptick in index heavyweight HDFC Bank, failed to sustain their rally as the session progressed.

The Nifty 50 wrapped up the session with a drop of 0.29%, closing at 24,781, while the Sensex finished the trading day down by 0.09%, closing at 81,151. Over 350 constituents of the Nifty 500 index closed in the red, with PNC Infratech leading the losses, experiencing a sharp drop of 20%. Tap here for details {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Housing Finance Q2 results Bajaj Housing Finance announced on Monday a 21% increase in its net profit for the quarter ending September 2024, reaching ₹546 crore, compared to ₹451 crore in the same quarter last year. This marks the company's first earnings report since its recent IPO. Tap here for details

Health Insurer Niva Bupa IPO update Private equity firm True North, which leads Niva Bupa Health Insurance Ltd (formerly known as Max Bupa), has received final approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise ₹3,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). Tap here for details

MSCI Rejig Adani Energy, Voltas and BSE shares are among six stocks that are expected to be included in the MSCI India Standard Index during its November rebalancing. According to brokerage firm JM Financial, based on the current prices, the equity shares of BSE, Voltas, Adani Energy Solutions, Alkem Laboratories, Oberoi Realty and Kalyan Jewellers India are key contenders for the inclusion in the Index. Tap here to read more {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India-China border row India and China have completed a disengagement process after four years of talks following skirmishes in 2020. An agreement on military patrols along the Line of Actual Control has been reached, coinciding with PM Modi's upcoming BRICS Summit in Russia. Tap here to read more

Bomb threats to nearly 100 airlines Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Monday the Union government is planning to take legislative actions to deal with instances of bomb threats to airlines following recent hoax bomb calls on several domestic and international flights.

Nearly 100 flights have been disrupted this week amid a barrage of threat messages sent to various Indian airlines — citing both domestic and international flights. Many of these threats were declared hoaxes. Tap here to read more {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}