Top Stories on Oct 9: Sensex, Nifty reverse gains, Congress meets EC over Haryana Results, Ratan Tata critical, and more

From Sensex, Nifty losing ground as investors book profits sparked by RBI’s shift in policy stance to Congress meeting Election Commission over Haryana Result, here are today's top stories.

Updated9 Oct 2024, 08:15 PM IST
Congress leaders Pawan Khera, Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Jairam Ramesh, K.C. Venugopal and Udai Bhan come out after meeting Election Commissioners at Nirvachan Sadan, in New Delhi,
Congress leaders Pawan Khera, Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Jairam Ramesh, K.C. Venugopal and Udai Bhan come out after meeting Election Commissioners at Nirvachan Sadan, in New Delhi, (PTI)

Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty lose ground as investors book profits sparked by RBI’s shift in policy stance

The Indian stock market resumed its downward trajectory, after a one-day hiatus, on Wednesday, October 9 as investors succumbed to profit-taking during the fag end of the session.

The benchmark indices began the session on a positive note and gained momentum after the RBI set the stage for possible rate cuts in the upcoming meetings. However, the momentum fizzled out amid selling in heavyweights like Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and ITC. READ MORE

RBI monetary policy: From policy rates to inflation, growth forecast - 5 key highlights from RBI MPC outcome

Broadly in line with market expectations, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday, October 9, announced a status quo on repo rates but tweaked the policy stance to "neutral" from "withdrawal of accommodation", while reiterating the risk of inflation.

The central bank retained FY25 GDP growth and inflation estimates. However, it highlighted the risk of sticky inflation, as it expects the September CPI to increase because of unfavourable base effects and a rise in fuel prices. READ MORE

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Live Score

Bangladesh have won the toss and decided to field first for the second T20I, which is being played at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. READ MORE

Shanghai Composite index slumps 7% as mainland China stocks snap 10-day winning streak on fading stimulus optimism

Mainland China stocks plunged on Wednesday and were poised to snap a 10-day winning streak after officials failed to inspire confidence in stimulus plans intended to revive the economy.

Wednesday's moves were a reversal from those seen the day before, after mainland Chinese stocks returned from a week-long holiday with a bang while those in Hong Kong stuttered. READ MORE

Ratan Tata in critical condition at Mumbai hospital: Report

Ratan Tata, Veteran industrialist and Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus, is reportedly in critical condition at a Mumbai hospital.

Ratan Tata is in intensive care at a Mumbai hospital, reported Reuters on Wednesday quoting two sources with direct knowledge of the matter. READ MORE

Congress leaders submit 20 complaints to EC over Haryana Election Results: ’Response was good to smile and...’

Several Congress leaders met Election Commission of India's officials on Wednesday to submit 20 complaints, which flagged issues with EVM machines and delay in counting for the Haryana Assembly Elections 2024. READ MORE

Delhi CM residence forcibly vacated, Atishi’s belongings removed, claims CMO; BJP says Kejriwal’s ‘Sheesh Mahal’ sealed

The Delhi Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Wednesday claimed that the "Delhi chief minister's residence" at 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines was forcibly vacated at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party. It was alleged that Lt Governor VK Saxena wants to allot it to a BJP leader. READ MORE

First Published:9 Oct 2024, 08:15 PM IST
