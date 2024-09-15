From Swiggy eyeing IPO filing this week to Market capitalisation of 9 of top 10 most valued firms rising by ₹2 lakh crore, here are today's top stories. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Softbank-backed Swiggy eyes IPO filing this week, may seek to raise more than $1 billion Indian food-delivery platform Swiggy Ltd. is considering filing publicly for its domestic initial public offering as soon as this week, people familiar with the matter said, adding to a strong pipeline of share sales in the country. READ MORE

Arvind Kejriwal to resign as Delhi CM after exit from Tihar jail — What's next for AAP? Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced plans to resign on Sunday following his exit from Tihar jail. The AAP supremo has also sought early polls in the national capital and vowed to avoid the CM chair until he was given a "certificate of honesty" by the people of Delhi. The move has evoked a mixed response from political parties with the Opposition BJP insisting that it was a "PR exercise". READ MORE

Upcoming IPOs: Seven public issues, 13 listings scheduled for next week; check full list here The initial public offering (IPO) buzz in the primary market is all set to continue also with seven new issues and thirteen listings scheduled for next week. These include two on the mainboard and five in the SME segment. In addition to the new public offerings, the market will witness 13 listings next week, including the highly anticipated debut of Bajaj Housing Finance. READ MORE

Market capitalisation of 9 of top 10 most valued firms rises by ₹ 2 lakh crore; Bharti Airtel shines Nine of the top ten most valuable firms collectively added ₹2,01,552.69 crore to their market valuation last week, with Bharti Airtel leading the charge amid a positive investor sentiment in equities. During the same period, the BSE benchmark surged by 1,707.01 points, or 2.10 percent, reaching a record high of 83,116.19 on Thursday. READ MORE

Kolkata doctor rape case: Court remands RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh, SHO Mondal to CBI custody till Sept 17 Kolkata' Sealdah court on Sunday, September 15, remanded RG Kar former principal Dr Sandip Ghosh and Tala Police Station incharge Abhijit Mondal to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody till September 17 in connection with the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at state-run institute in August. READ MORE

Maharashtra Elections: Eknath Shinde says polls likely in November’s 2nd week; Mahayuti seat-sharing in next 8 to 10 day Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Sunday said that state assembly elections would be preferable in two phases, and polls are likely to be held in the second week of November. Shinde made the remark while speaking to mediapersons at Varsha', the official residence of the chief minister, while having an an informal chat. READ MORE