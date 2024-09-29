On Sept 29, the market capitalization of India's top eight firms increased by ₹ 1.21 lakh crore. Reliance Industries topped the list, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, and others. RBI's former governor noted insufficient job creation despite 7% economic growth.

Mcap of top 8 most valued firms surges ₹ 1.21 lakh crore Reliance Industries Ltd retained the highest ranking in the chart of the most valued firms, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, ITC and LIC.

India is not creating enough jobs: RBI Governor Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan said that with 7 per cent economic growth in the country, India is not creating enough jobs as reflected in the number of applications for vacant posts in some states, reported the news agency PTI on Sunday.

Hyundai, Swiggy, NTPC Green Energy, to raise ₹ 60,000 crore in 60 days The busiest IPO month of the year, September, is near to its end, but there is no stopping for the IPO frenzy as over a dozen IPOs are set to hit the market in October and November including Hyundai India, NTPC Green Energy, Swiggy, etc.

PM Modi urges Indian manufacturers to focus on meeting global standards During Mann ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged Indian manufacturers to focus on meeting global quality standards and promoting local products under the 'Vocal for Local' initiative.

BCCI slammed over 'worst venue' Kanpur Fans expressed anger over the second consecutive washout of the India vs Bangladesh test match in Kanpur. Criticism targeted the BCCI for poor venue conditions and management, with calls for test matches to be limited to renowned stadiums.

Israel kills Nabil Kaouk in airstrike; ramps up attacks against Hezbollah Israel intensified its assaults on Hezbollah in Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of high-ranking officials, including leader Hassan Nasrallah and deputy head Nabil Kaouk.

Justice Manmohan takes oath as Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Justice Manmohan was sworn in as Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court on Sunday, with Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena officiating. He previously served as Acting Chief Justice and has a notable legal career, including significant cases and government advocacy.

Udhayanidhi elevated as Tamil Nadu Dy CM Tamil Nadu Sports Minister and son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi, was on Sunday sworn in as the deputy Chief Minister with additional responsibility, as part of a cabinet reshuffle. V Senthil Balaji also returned to the council of ministers, just two days after securing bail in a money laundering case.