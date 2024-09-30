Top Stories on Sept 30: Swiggy gets SEBI nod for IPO; ED books Siddaramaiah; US opens 2.5 Lakh visa slots for Indians

  Over 300 stocks, including JSW Steel and NTPC, reached one-year highs on BSE, even as Sensex and Nifty 50 declined 1%. SEBI approved IPO plans for Swiggy, Hyundai Motor India. India's current account deficit widened to 1.1% of GDP, core sector output fell by 1.8% in August

Livemint
Published30 Sep 2024, 07:16 PM IST
Top Stories on Sept 30: On Monday, over 300 stocks, including JSW Steel and NTPC, reached one-year highs on the BSE, even as the Sensex and Nifty 50 declined over 1% amid weak global cues. Further SEBI approved IPO plans for Swiggy and Hyundai Motor India and several other companies. India’s current account deficit widened to 1.1% of GDP, and core sector output fell by 1.8% in Augus
Top Stories on Sept 30: On Monday, over 300 stocks, including JSW Steel and NTPC, reached one-year highs on the BSE, even as the Sensex and Nifty 50 declined over 1% amid weak global cues. Further SEBI approved IPO plans for Swiggy and Hyundai Motor India and several other companies. India’s current account deficit widened to 1.1% of GDP, and core sector output fell by 1.8% in Augus

Top Stories on Sept 30: On Monday, over 300 stocks, including JSW Steel and NTPC, reached one-year highs on the BSE, even as the Sensex and Nifty 50 declined over 1% amid weak global cues. Further SEBI approved IPO plans for Swiggy and Hyundai Motor India and several other companies. India’s current account deficit widened to 1.1% of GDP, and core sector output fell by 1.8% in August. The Enforcement Directorate filed a money laundering case against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah linked to the MUDA scam.

Take a look at top headlines on September 30 with LiveMint.

Over 300 stocks hit 1-year highs while Sensex, Nifty 50 crash

Over 300 stocks, including JSW Steel, NTPC, Sun Pharma, BPCL, Cipla, Hindalco, Sun Pharma and Vedanta, hit their one-year highs in intraday trade on BSE on Monday, September 30, even as Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, suffered strong losses of over a per cent each amid weak global cues. READ MORE

Hezbollah gets ready for Israel ground incursion; Qassem signals ’long war’

Hezbollah deputy leader Qassem reassures supporters of the group's military strength and readiness for a prolonged conflict, emphasising their preparedness against Israeli incursions and their commitment to supporting Gaza and safeguarding Lebanon amidst escalating violence. READ MORE

Hyundai Motor India, Swiggy receive SEBI approval to float IPOs

Swiggy, Hyundai Motor India, Acme Solar Holdings, Vishal Mega Mart, and Mamata Machinery got approval from the capital markets regulator SEBI to go ahead with their IPO plans. READ MORE

India’s current account deficit widens to 1.1% of GDP

India's current account deficit (CAD) has widened to 1.1 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) to $9.7 billion in the April-June quarter of current fiscal (Q1FY25) from a surplus of one per cent in the preceding March quarter of FY24. READ MORE

India’s core sector output growth contracts by 1.8% in August

The index of eight core industries fell by 1.8% annually in August compared with a 6.1% increase in July, according to provisional data released by the commerce ministry on Monday. READ MORE

US opens 250,000 additional visa slots for Indians

The US Mission to India announced the opening of 250,000 new visa appointment slots on Monday — days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the US and held meetings with President Joe Biden. The new lots will be allocated to Indian travellers applying under various categories including tourists, skilled workers, and students. READ MORE

ED books Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in Muda scam

The ED registered a money laundering case against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, his wife and others in connection with the MUDA case following an FIR registered against him by Lokayukta police last week. READ MORE

Maharashtra government declares cow as ’Rajya Mata’ 

The Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra on Monday announced an order declaring cow as 'Rajya Mata' ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, citing cultural importance of the highly revered animal in Hinduism. READ MORE

First Published:30 Sep 2024, 07:16 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaTop Stories on Sept 30: Swiggy gets SEBI nod for IPO; ED books Siddaramaiah; US opens 2.5 Lakh visa slots for Indians

