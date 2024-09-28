From Oil reporting weekly loss to Iran hiding supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as Israeli airstrike kills Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, here are today's top stories.

Oil reports weekly loss on OPEC+ supply bets against China's fresh stimulus; WTI down 5%, Brent sheds 3% to $71 Oil prices settled higher on Friday but fell on the week as investors weighed expectations for higher global supply against fresh stimulus from top crude importer China. Brent crude futures settled up 38 cents, or 0.53%, at $71.89 per barrel. Front-month U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled up 51 cents, or 0.75%, at $68.18.

India a 'blessing', Iran a 'curse': Israel's Netanyahu holds two maps at UN to show difference Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who vowed to fight Lebanese Hezbollah and defeat Hamas in the Gaza Strip while addressing the UN General Assembly on Friday, held up two maps showing India as 'Blessing' and Iran as 'Curse'. The 'Curse' map showed Iran, Iraq, Syria and Yemen painted in black. Whereas, the 'Blessing' map showed Egypt, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, and India painted in green.

India eases export restrictions on non-basmati white rice; minimum price cap set at $490 per tonne The government on Saturday, September 28, removed the blanket ban on overseas shipments of non-basmati white rice and imposed a minimum export price (MEP) of $490 per tonne. Exports of non-basmati white rice have been banned since July 20, 2023, to boost domestic supply.

Reliance Power to consider stake sale for fundraising, board meeting to be held on October 3 Reliance Power Ltd's board of directors is to consider a stake sale to raise funds in the company's upcoming board meeting on Thursday, October 3, according to the company's BSE filing on Friday evening.

Israel says it 'killed' Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah: 'Not the end of our toolbox' The Israeli military said that Hassan Nasrallah, the long-time leader of Hezbollah, was killed in an airstrike conducted on Friday. Hezbollah later confirmed the killing of its leader in the massive air attack on a densely populated neighbourhood of Beirut on Friday evening.

Iran hides supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as Israeli airstrike kills Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah Khamenei Moves to Safety: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reportedly been moved to a secure location due to concerns over potential Israeli airstrikes, multiple news media outlets have reported. This decision follows Israeli Army killing Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah via an airstrike near Beirut.

When will Maharashtra assembly elections be held? CEC Rajiv Kumar says… Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday reviewed the poll preparedness for Maharashtra assembly elections and said that the election in the state will have to be completed before the term of legislative assembly ends.