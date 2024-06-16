Top stories today: FPI ease selling streak, Amit Shah chairs key meet on Jammu and Kashmir, more

From IMD predicting extremely heavy rainfall in Bengal and Assam to Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairing a high-level meet on security situation in Kashmir, here are today's top stories.

FPI ease selling streak in June as outflows decline to ₹ 3,064 crore in Indian equities; When will inflows resume? Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) significantly reduced their selling streak last week as the net outflows in June now stand at ₹3,064 crore in Indian equities till June 14. The total debt inflows stand at ₹5,703 crore so far this month. This comes after FPIs offloaded ₹5,586 crore worth of Indian equities in May. READ MORE

Modi 3.0: As Nirmala Sitharaman back on FM's chair, share market pundits bet on… Despite geopolitical challenges, India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's first term was marked by fiscal consolidation and a sharp economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic. As Sitharaman begins her second term, the Indian economy and the market hold high hopes for her leadership. READ MORE

RBI completes special audit of IIFL Finance to address concerns identified in gold loan portfolio The central bank's initial inspection revealed several irregularities in IIFL's gold loan operations, according to the report. Some of these included cash disbursals and collections exceeding statutory limits, non-compliance with the standard auction process, lack of transparency in customer charges, deviations in assaying and certifying gold purity and weight, and breaches in the Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio. READ MORE

Mumbai poll official denies claim of mobile phone use to ‘unlock EVM’ amid FIR against Shiv Sena MP Waikar’s kin Mumbai's returning Lok Sabha poll official on Sunday said an EVM was a standalone system that does not need an OTP to unlock it. Vandana Suryavanshi, returning officer of Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency, was reacting to a report in Mid-day newspaper about a kin of Ravindra Waikar, the Shiv Sena candidate who emerged victorious there by a wafer thin margin of 48 votes, using a mobile phone connected to an EVM during vote counting on June 4. READ MORE

Monsoon tracker: IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall in Bengal, Assam; heatwave in Delhi, Punjab till June 18 Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya and parts of West Bengal are likely to receive very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls during the next 4–5 days, said the India Meteorological Department on Sunday. The weather department has issued a red alert for Assam and Meghalaya between June 16 and 20. READ MORE