India's top traders' body resolves to boycott Turkey, Azerbaijan, urges film industry to follow suit for backing Pak

More than 125 top trade leaders from across the country resolved on May 16 to boycott all forms of trade and commercial engagement with Turkey and Azerbaijan, including travel and tourism.

The trade bodies also appealed Indian film industry not to undertake shooting of any film in Turkey and Azerbaijan. In case, the traders pledged, if any shooting is done, the business community and the people will boycott such films. The resolution also warns corporate houses not to shoot any product promotion film in Turkey and Azerbaijan.

The decision was taken at a National Conference of Trade Leaders convened by the ‘Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT)’ in New Delhi, where representatives from 24 states participated. The conference resolved to stand in solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and oppose all those who were against India at this crucial juncture in the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack.

CAIT is a leading collective representing the interests of over nine crore traders and small businesses across India, commanding a vast network of over 40,000 associations.

The resolution comes at a time when social media is abuzz with boycott calls for travel to Turkiye. This is because Turkiye and Azerbaijan are accused of providing military assistance to Pakistan as it tried to overwhelm the Indian air defence system using swarm drones after India struck terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) during Operation Sindoor on May 7.

On 15 May, the Union government revoked the security clearance of Turkish firm Çelebi Aviation, responsible for critical ground operations at nine major Indian airports. The decision comes amid growing demand for boycotting the firm headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

Also Read | Bengaluru airport ends contract with Çelebi amid boycott Turkey call

“It is deeply unfortunate that Turkey and Azerbaijan, who have benefited from India’s goodwill, aid, and strategic support in times of distress, have now chosen to side with Pakistan — a country known globally for its support to terrorism. Their position not only hurts India’s sovereignty and national interest but also directly insults the sentiments of 140 crore Indians,” CAIT Secretary General and BJP Member of Parliament (Chandni Chowk) Praveen Khandelwal said addressing the conference.

USD 5.2 billion trade with Turkey: CAIT According to available data, quoted by Khandelwal, from April 2024 to February 2025, India’s exports to Turkey were valued at USD 5.2 billion, compared to USD 6.65 billion in 2023–24. During the same period, imports from Turkey were USD 2.84 billion, down from USD 3.78 billion in 2023–24.

Similarly, during this period, India’s exports to Azerbaijan were only USD 86.07 million, down from USD 89.67 million in 2023–24, he said. “On the other hand, imports from Azerbaijan were USD 1.93 million during this period, compared to USD 0.74 million in 2023–24,” Khandelwal said on Thursday.

Key Decisions Taken at the Conference

Nationwide boycott of Turkish and Azerbaijan goods: Traders across India will stop importing goods originating from Turkey and Azerbaijan or exports of Indian goods to these two countries.

Traders across India will stop importing goods originating from Turkey and Azerbaijan or exports of Indian goods to these two countries. No new trade deals or business ties. Indian exporters, importers, and business delegations will be discouraged from any engagement with companies or institutions from these nations.