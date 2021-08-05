Top virologist cautions over 3rd covid wave in India, suggests these precautions

As eight states in India are showing an upsurge in COVID-19 cases and festival season is also coming that can lead to a rise in cases if COVID-19 guidelines are not followed, Dr Kang said, "Layered interventions need to be followed. Everybody knows what needs to be done but the problem is people don't do it, and they don't do it consistently and I understand that people get tired. You want to see your family, want to relax a little. But I think one of the things that we have to understand is until we get the bulk of the world, not just our family, our community and our town, we have to get the bulk of the world vaccinated. Then maybe we will be able to relax to some extent. Until then we have to think about layered interventions. Not one thing, but what are the many things that can be done to protect ourselves and others."