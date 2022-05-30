‘Topping merit list was a surprise’: Know all about UPSC topper Shruti Sharma

The UPSC CSE 2021 results were declared on Monday, which saw Delhi girl Shruti Sharma emerge as the topper, securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 1. Along with her, 684 others have qualified for IAS, IFS, IPS and other services
NEW DELHI :In a historic feat, three women bagged the top ranks in the Union Public Service Commission Civil Service Examination 2021.
The results were declared on Monday, which saw Delhi girl Shruti Sharma emerge as the topper, securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 1. Along with her, 684 others have qualified for IAS, IFS, IPS and other services.
The second and third positions were bagged by Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla from Chandigarh respectively.
UPSC CSE final result has been published combining scores of the main interview and personality test rounds.
Main exam result was announced on 17 March and those who cleared it were called for the interview round (personality test) from 5 April to 26 May 2022.
Who is Shruti Sharma?
The 26- year old UPSC CSE 2021 topper was confident of clearing the examinations, however, securing the top rank was a surprise.
“I was sure that I will clear the exam, but had no idea of getting such a high rank." she said.
Sharma is an alumnus of St. Stephen's college of Delhi University. Following this she joined the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for her post-graduation.
She then dropped out of JNU to join Delhi School of Economics (DSE) to pursue her post-graduate degree.
The UPSC CSE 2021 topper credited her success to Jamia Millia Islamia Residential Coaching Academy (RCA). Apart from Sharma, 23 other students have also qualified the Civil Services exam from Jamia RCA.
Congratulations galore
Congratulating toppers, PM Modi wrote on Twitter: “Congratulations to all those who have cleared the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021. My best wishes to these youngsters who are embarking on their administrative careers at an important time of India’s development journey, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav."
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also put up a message on Twitter, congratulating the candidates who cleared the UPSC CSE 2021 examination. The Congress leader stressed on “All of you now have a great responsibility of serving India with utmost integrity and commitment" in his tweet.
