Toppled chairs, fire at prayer meet after Kerala serial blasts | Watch video

Multiple blasts at a Christian group event killed one and left multiple injured in Kerala on Sunday. In the aftermath of the incident, the blast site could be seen engulfed in fire

Kerala blast: One dead, over 20 injured in blast at convention centre

A pious religious gathering turned into a nightmare after multiple blasts left people screaming and running for their lives at a prayer hall in Kerala. Series of blasts at a Sunday prayer convention of the Christian denomination Jehovah’s Witnesses left one person dead and many injured in Ernakulam, near Kochi, Kerala.

The aftermath of the blast shows how people were running for their lives. Children couldn't stop crying as they passed through toppled burning chairs in the hall to save their lives.

After the attack, a man surrendered before the Kerala Police in convention with the serial blasts that took place at a prayer meeting in Kalamassery on Sunday morning, said Kerala ADGP (law and order) MR Ajith Kumar.

The alleged accused have been identified as Dominic Martin claiming that he belonged to the same group of sabha.

"One person has surrendered in Kodakra Police Station, in Thrissur Rural, claiming that he has done it. His name is Dominic Martin and he claims that he belonged to the same group of sabha. We are verifying it. We are looking into all aspects of this case...The blast took place in the central part of the hall," Kerala ADGP (law and order) MR Ajith Kumar said on the blast at Zamra International Convention and Exhibition Centre, Kalamassery.

Updated: 29 Oct 2023, 05:49 PM IST
