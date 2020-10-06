Torrent Gas to invest 8,000 cr in city gas business, set up 500 CNG pumps

He said the government wants to increase the number of CNG stations in the country from about 2,300 currently to 10,000 in the next four-to-five years. The CNG stations commissioned on Tuesday are located across various states, including 14 in Uttar Pradesh, eight in Maharashtra, six in Gujarat, four in Punjab and five each in Telangana and Rajasthan. Besides, City Gate Stations in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Punjab were also commissioned.