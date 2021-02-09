Torrent Pharma’s weak US performance lead to Q3 miss as stock falls 6%

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd's Q3 performance was led by growth in its India and European business. The US business, however, saw a steep 24% year-on-year decline in sales during the December quarter. The weak US sales also meant the company's Q3 performance came below expectations. Even as the stock fell more than 6% on Tuesday.

“Q3 FY21 results were lower than our expectations with sales/Ebitda/Net profit coming in 2%/5%/2% lower than our estimates respectively", said analysts at Nomura.

The company continues to see price erosion in its base business leading to weak US sales growth. The lack of new launches, lower sales of Sartans (hypertension treatment drug) is adding to the fir's woes, feel analysts. The US market is likely to continue facing headwinds with key manufacturing facilities under the USFDA scanner.

Timely and successful resolution of USFDA issues is critical from a growth perspective as new product approvals could be expected once the plants get clearances, say analysts at Sharekhan.

Torrent has submitted responses to the USFDA for its three plants, classified as OAI/WL by the regulator, suggest reports. Analysts believe that the management expects the Levittown plant to commence operations possibly by end of FY21, while a revert from the USFDA on Dahej and Indrad is awaited.

Brazil, another key market for Torrent, also saw sales decline 8% year-on-year. This offset the company’s strong growth in the domestic arena, aided by strong performance in Europe.

The company, with a strong domestic franchise, saw steady sales growth of 7% year-on-year in its India business. The Europe business is on the path to recovery indicated sales in Germany, which were up 21% year-on-year.

The domestic growth prospects for the company remains firm. Growth in key brands and a strong chronic portfolio are positives.

Nevertheless, the uncertainty around US growth may keep lid on overall prospects.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd have reduced their earnings estimates for FY21/FY22/FY23 by 4%/8%/6% respectively. An increase in opex for the Domestic Formulations segment with the easing of the covid-led lockdown, the adverse effect of price erosion in the US base business, and a delay in new approvals at the Indrad/Dahej facilities, are key reasons for the reduction in forward earnings estimates.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via