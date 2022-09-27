Torrent Pharma to acquire Curatio Healthcare for 2,000 crore

Curatio’s reported revenue for FY21-22 was ₹224 crores. With year-to-date August sales up 25%, Curatio is expected to cross ₹275 crores revenue in FY23. Dermatology accounts for 82% of Curatio’s revenue. Within dermatology, cosmetic dermatology is a leading contributor. Over the last decade, cosmetic dermatology as a therapy has delivered an 18% CAGR which is 1.6x of the IPM CAGR. With this deal, Torrent Pharma will enter the league of top 10 players in the dermatology segment and will be the leader in the cosmetic dermatology space, read the statement.