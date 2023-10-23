Torrent Pharma's consolidated net profit up 24% yoy to ₹386 crore in Q2
New Delhi: Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹386 crore for the September quarter (Q2 FY24), up 24% year-on-year (yoy). Revenue rose to ₹2,660 crore during the quarter from ₹2,291 crore a year ago. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) came in at ₹825 crore, with the Ebitda margin at 32%. Net profit margin stood at 14.5%.