Torrent Power' bid highest for Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu discoms

While Torrent Power bid around Rs555 crore for acquiring 51% stake in the discoms of these two union territories (UTs); its bid was followed by that of ReNew Power Ventures Pvt. Ltd and Adani Group, with each bidding around Rs450 crore. Kolkata based CESC Ltd bid around Rs300 crore in the sale process run by SBI Capital Markets, as part of the discom privatization exercise for the eight Union territories.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}