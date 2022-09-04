Torrential rains lash Mumbai's western suburbs after dry spell of three weeks1 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2022, 02:52 PM IST
Western suburbs of Mumbai received heavy showers on Sunday morning after a dry spell of 3 weeks
After a gap of three weeks, the western suburbs of Mumbai were washed by localised torrential showers on Sunday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said that such localised rainfall due to intense heat is a common phenomenon during this time.