After a gap of three weeks, the western suburbs of Mumbai were washed by localised torrential showers on Sunday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said that such localised rainfall due to intense heat is a common phenomenon during this time.

According to IMD official, Mumbai was witnessing a dry spell after after first week of August with occasional drizzles that were too less to be recorded.

"On Sunday morning, rains lashed the western suburbs, that too north of Bandra till Borivali. The showers were intense in some pockets. Colaba in south Mumbai and the eastern suburbs hardly received any showers compared to the western suburbs. Such type of localised showers are not part of the southwest monsoon rains," the official said.

The rain gauge at Santacruz observatory, which is representative of the western suburbs recorded only 13.8 mm rainfall between 8.30 am on Saturday and 5.30 am on Sunday.

Around 6 am the rain intensity increased. The IMD official said, "In the 24-hour period till 8.30 am on Sunday, the Santacruz observatory recorded 93.7 mm rainfall, most of which was received in the last couple of hours before the reading."

This meant that within 3 hours, the area witnessed a precipitation of 79.9 mm. A precipitation above 64.5 mm is considered as heavy rainfall.

Before the rains on Sunday, Mumbai had received such torrential showers on 9 August, when the Santacruz observatory had recorded 123.6 mm rainfall. Since then, there were only occasional drizzles.

